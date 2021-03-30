Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

