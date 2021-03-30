MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

ALLY opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

