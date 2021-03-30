MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WestRock by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

