MidasProtocol (MAS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $121,932.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $121,932.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 398% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00618374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

