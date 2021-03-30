Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) PT Raised to GBX 146

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.
MBH stock traded up GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.65 ($1.85). 294,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,256. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.18).
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.