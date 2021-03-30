Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) PT Raised to GBX 146

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

MBH stock traded up GBX 5.65 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.65 ($1.85). 294,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,256. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.