MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Financial Contrast

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 5.67 $90.26 million $2.33 13.97 PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.24 $55.66 million $0.80 65.46

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60% PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92%

Risk and Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 13 0 2.87 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.78%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats PotlatchDeltic on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

