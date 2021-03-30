Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $5.66 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 181.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $371.23 million and approximately $3.60 billion worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded 197.1% higher against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00009821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.