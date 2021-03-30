MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,772. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

