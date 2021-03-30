McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Sells A$450,480.00 in Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider John Bennetts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.26 ($8.04), for a total value of A$450,480.00 ($321,771.43).

John Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Bennetts sold 25,000 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.21 ($8.01), for a total value of A$280,225.00 ($200,160.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -688.17%.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

