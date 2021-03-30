Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 7,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,762. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $219.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

