Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 106.4% in March

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 3,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.