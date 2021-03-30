Mariner LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.96. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $283.25. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

