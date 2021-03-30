Mariner LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $3,226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Shares of PFPT opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

