Mariner LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 184,449 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.