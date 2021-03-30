Mariner LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

