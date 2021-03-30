Mariner LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,242 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

