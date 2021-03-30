MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of MarineMax worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZO opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

