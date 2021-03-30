Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.87.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.18. The company had a trading volume of 369,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,901. The firm has a market cap of C$460.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

