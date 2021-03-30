Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.31

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.31 and traded as high as C$81.83. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$81.83, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEQ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.31.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The firm had revenue of C$38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

