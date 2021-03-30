Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 214.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,103,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

