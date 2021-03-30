Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

LULU stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.09. 2,445,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,628. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.78.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.19.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.