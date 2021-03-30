LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,967,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

