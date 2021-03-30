LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000.

IYE opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

