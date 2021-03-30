LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.