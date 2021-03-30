LPL Financial LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

