LPL Financial LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PBND opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

