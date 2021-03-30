LPL Financial LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

