LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,205 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

