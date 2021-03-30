Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,794.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $2,794.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $841.68 or 0.01429713 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,879.71 or 1.00015616 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,183,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.