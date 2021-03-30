LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $38,233.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00627458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,025,175,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,079,107 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

