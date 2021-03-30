Liberum Capital Boosts Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 500

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerillion from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

LON CER opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.69. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The company has a market capitalization of £132.81 million and a PE ratio of 51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

