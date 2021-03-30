Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

