LHT (LHT) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. LHT has a market capitalization of $119,879.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

