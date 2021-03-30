LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group stock opened at $186.83 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

