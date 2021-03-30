Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

