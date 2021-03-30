Lethean 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $468,815.02 and approximately $23.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,910.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.27 or 0.03139110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.62 or 0.00332062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.16 or 0.00898247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00416356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.00351695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00257632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.