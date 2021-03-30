Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock valued at $464,707 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.