Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LGI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

