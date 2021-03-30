Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LGI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
