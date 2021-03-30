Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875,000. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $212.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.64. The company has a market cap of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

