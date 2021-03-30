Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,572,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 1,144,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

