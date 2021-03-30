Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $1.22 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

