Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

