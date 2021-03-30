Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, both the metrics missed the consensus mark for the third straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, coronavirus-related woes along with low visitation negatively impacted the company. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed downward revisions. Nonetheless, increased focus on business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities and planned investment in new projects in Macao are likely to drive the company going forward. This along with some entertainment offerings in the pipeline is expected to drive profitability across the company’s properties.”

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

