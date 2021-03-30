Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LE opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.24 million, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Insiders have sold 191,922 shares of company stock worth $6,777,178 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

