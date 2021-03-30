Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $14.11 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Lamden has a market cap of $14.11 million and $3,118.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 106.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

