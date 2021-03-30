L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.13. 12,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

