L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

