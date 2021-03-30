Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 48,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the average volume of 2,413 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

