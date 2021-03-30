Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $27.43

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $28.48. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 22,427 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

