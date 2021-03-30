KP Tissue Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

KPT remained flat at $C$11.00 during trading on Tuesday. 17,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,421. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$9.01 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$107.27 million and a P/E ratio of -54.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.50.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

